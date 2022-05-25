Supermodel Kate Moss dropped some truth bomb on the day 21 of the ongoing Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial on Wednesday. Kate testified as a rebuttal witness for her former boyfriend and Hollywood actor Johnny Depp in his trial against his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard. The 48-year-old British model denied ever being pushed down the stairs by Johnny, clarifying rumours that was stated by Amber Heard earlier during her time on the stand in the trial. In fact, Kate said Johnny has never threw or abused her in their relationship.

Watch Video of Kate Moss Testifying For Johnny Depp:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)