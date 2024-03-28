Producer Jerry Bruckheimer hinted that Jack Sparrow might not return for Pirates of the Caribbean Part 6. He confirmed plans to reboot the franchise instead of a straight sequel, suggesting they may proceed without Johnny Depp and introduce new faces. In an Interview with ComicBook.com, Bruckheimer said, "We’re going to reboot Pirates, so that is easier to put together because you don’t have to wait for certain actors." Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Confirms a Reboot for Next Installment of Franchise (Watch Video).

Jerry Bruckheimer Talks About Pirates of the Caribbean Reboot

The next Pirates of the Caribbean movie is officially going to be a reboot. "We're gonna reboot Pirates, so that is easier to put together because you don't have to wait for certain actors." pic.twitter.com/nLtRvzxdtH — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) March 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)