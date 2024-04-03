Johnny Depp returns to the silver screen in Jeanne du Barry, a period drama set in the 18th century, directed and produced by Maïwenn, who also stars in the film. Depp portrays King Louis XV, entangled in an ill-fated romance with Jeanne Vaubernier, played by Maïwenn, a woman from the working class who is determined to ascend the social hierarchy. Their affair begins when Vaubernier's lover, the Comte du Barry, introduces her to the Duke of Richelieu, leading to a liaison with the King, making her his final official mistress. Jeanne du Barry: Johnny Depp Gets Emotional After Receiving a Seven-Minute Standing Ovation For His Comeback Film at Cannes 2023! (Watch Video).

Watch Jeanne du Barry Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)