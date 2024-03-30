Johnny Depp and Sydney Sweeney team up for Day Drinker, a supernatural thriller directed by Marc Webb. Set across Europe, the film revolves around love, friendship, and revenge through the mysterious connection between a grieving bartender and a stranger. Stay tuned for more details as the cast and plot unfold. Sydney Sweeney Lights Up the Night in a White Off-Shoulder Dress at the World Premiere of Her Upcoming Horror Film, Immaculate (View Pics and Videos).

Johnny Depp and Sydney Sweeney In Marc Webb's Next Project Day Drinker

