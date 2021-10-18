Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged! Family members, industry friends and fans of the couple are ecstatic ever since the popular reality television star has announced about her engagement on social media. Well, Kim Kardashian has shared a video to congratulate the couple. You’d not just see Kourtney and Travis sharing a steamy kiss, but the former is also happily seen flaunting her engagement ring. Kim has shared the video by captioning it as ‘KRAVIS FOREVER’.

Kourtney Kardashian With Fiancé Travis Barker

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)