A massive 60-foot inflatable of Kim Kardashian wearing a blue bikini was recently unveiled in Times Square, New York as part of a marketing campaign for her SKIMS Swim line. The striking inflatable Kim Kardashian doll in Times Square is the focal point of SKIMS' promotional campaign, designed to generate excitement leading up to the launch of the swimwear collection. Mirroring Kardashian’s appearance from a recent SKIMS Swim photoshoot, the larger-than-life figure dons a bold blue bikini. Placed in the heart of one of the world's most iconic and high-traffic locations, this striking display draws thousands of onlookers daily, making a lasting impression on both locals and visitors. Nike’s Collaboration With Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Is Everything You Need To Embrace This Spring.

Kim Kardashian Blow-Up Doll At Times Square

(Photo Credits: Kim Kardashian/ Instagram Story)

Kim Kardashian Skims Swim Bahamas Shoot

