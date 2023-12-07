Jennifer Lopez is set to take on the lead role in the film adaptation of the 1993 Broadway musical Kiss of the Spider Woman, directed and written by Bill Condon. The musical, featuring music by John Kander and Fred Ebb, unfolds within the confines of an Argentinian prison in 1981. Lopez will portray the captivating character of Aurora, a fantastical creation of Luis Molina, a gay inmate who finds solace by envisioning cinematic tales starring his imaginary muse. Jennifer Lopez Feels ‘Grateful’ After Receiving Support From Husband Ben Affleck for Her New Short Film.

View Jennifer Lopez Update:

