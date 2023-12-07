Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez feels "grateful" to have husband-actor Ben Affleck by her side for her new short film. The 54-year-old star recently announced plans to release This is Me…Now - The Film in 2024, and Lopez enjoyed working on the project with her husband. A source told Us Weekly: "He helped her feel safe to share parts of her nobody has ever known." Jennifer Lopez Laughs Off Age Stereotypes, Says ‘Women Get Sexier As They Grow Older’.

The eagerly-awaited new film has been described as a "visual reimagining of her publicly scrutinised love life", reports femalefirst.co.uk. She "wouldn’t have wished for anybody else" to work with her on the project. The insider added: "Nobody knows her better than Ben.”

The project will stream globally on Amazon's Prime Video platform, and will feature a nod to Jennifer's high-profile romance with the Hollywood star. Meanwhile, Affleck previously joked that Lopez looks like she's "20 years old".

