Heartiest congratulations to the newly engaged couple, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The couple got engaged on October 17 at Rosewood Miramar Hotel and Resort in Montecito, California, reports E! News. Kourtney has shared pictures of her engagement on Instagram. It was indeed a romantic proposal, surrounded by roses decorated in heart-shaped and candles on a beach. Ever since Kourtney has announced about her engaged, congratulatory messages have been pouring in from fans and all loved ones. Kim Kardashian, Winnie Harlow, Addison Rae, Jason Kennedy and many other celebrities have dropped comments and congratulated the couple.

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

Kourtney Kardashian Flaunting Her Engagement Ring

