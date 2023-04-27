The first details for Kung Fu Panda 4 are out, and it looks like the film is going to be worth the wait. Jack Black took the center stage at CinemaCon 2023 to talk about the movie, and in classic Jack Black fashion, the star did a dramatic reading of what we can expect from the film. Talking about the new villain the Chameleon that can conjure up villains from Po's past, the movie will see our favourite Panda go on a journey to find someone to replace him as the Dragon Warrior. Kung Fu Panda 4 To Release on March 8 2024 According to Universal Pictures.

Check Out the Details From CinemaCon 2023:

Jack Black is doing a dramatic reading of the story of KUNG FU PANDA 4 since the trailer isn’t ready yet. Po will battle The Chameleon, who can conjure any villain from the past. “It’s gonna blow your roofs off next spring!” — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 27, 2023

‘KUNG FU PANDA 4’ includes Po trying to find a new replacement for the role of Dragon Warrior. The new villain, named The Chameleon, can summon villains from Po’s past. #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/E95fc2OXjk — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 27, 2023

‘KUNG FU PANDA 4’ follows Po as he must leave the Valley of Peace and go to the big city. He then comes face-to-face with his biggest threat yet, The Chameleon. #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/fBDiSzftNi — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 27, 2023

