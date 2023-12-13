The much-anticipated trailer for Kung Fu Panda 4 has just been unveiled, heralding the film's release in the upcoming year. Jack Black reprises his iconic role as Po, the beloved Dragon Warrior, returning after first portraying the character in 2008. Directed by Mike Mitchell, the sequel introduces a blend of familiar faces and fresh characters, with Viola Davis voicing the formidable new villain, the Chameleon. Scheduled for a March release next year, Kung Fu Panda 4 promises an exhilarating adventure as Po seeks a new kung fu hero, with Awkwafina's quick-witted fox, Zhen, taking center stage in this highly anticipated animated saga. Kung Fu Panda 4 Confirmed For a March 2024 Release.

Watch Kung Fu Panda 4 Trailer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)