Ram Pothineni has fans across the country eagerly awaiting glimpses of the Tollywood hunk. In his latest video post, the actor exudes rugged charm, sporting a white shirt with heart and star embroidery paired with black jeans, showcasing his dapper style. RaPo fans are going gaga over his latest look. Check out the video and the comments below: Double ISmart: Ram Pothineni Has Undergone a Stylistic Transformation for the Upcoming Sequel (Watch Video).

Ram Pothineni’s Style

'Stylish Star'

em unnav anna asalu ... stylish star 🔥 — శ్రీనివాస్ రాచకొండ (@its_srinu) March 21, 2024

'Ustaad #RAPO'

His Swag & Smile

Totally

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Venkat Naidu (@Always_Venkat_) March 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)