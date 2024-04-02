Kung Fu Panda 4, the fourth installment in the Kung Fu Panda franchise, continues to mint decent figures at the Indian box office. The film directed by Mike Mitchell will soon be surpassing Rs 30 crore milestone at the box office in India. Its total collection in its third weekend stands at Rs 29.09 crore in India. Kung Fu Panda 4 Movie Review: Jack Black's Return as Po the 'Dragon Warrior' is Silly, Unnecessary and Yet Entertaining Enough to Look Beyond Its Flaws!

Kung Fu Panda 4 Collections

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

