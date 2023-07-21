On July 20, pop star Lana Del Rey delighted both customers and onlookers when she stepped behind the counter to serve at a Waffle House in Alabama. The 38-year-old singer looked effortlessly chic in a black mini-skirt and a blue Waffle House t-shirt adorned with a name tag. Sparkly hoop earrings and dainty bracelets added a touch of glam to her ensemble, complementing her raven-hued messy updo. While the purpose of her visit remains unconfirmed, Lana happily posed for pictures with fans and engaged in conversations while pouring coffee for customers. In one candid moment, she playfully advised a friend not to film others without their permission. Lana Del Rey Quits Social Media, Says She No Longer Needs It After Release of Tour Dates and Tracks With Dad Rob Grant.