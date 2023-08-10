Lil Tay (whose real name is Claire Hope) in a conversation with TMZ has revealed that she and brother Jason Tian are not dead. On August 9, a post (now deleted) was uploaded on the YouTuber's Instagram account, announcing her sudden alleged death. The post also added that her brother died alongside her. However, now Tay, herself has said that her social media was hacked and her demise news was a hoax. Lil Tay and Her Brother Die Under Mysterious Circumstances, Family Issue Statement Regarding Demise of 14-Year Old Influencer and Rapper.

Lil Tay is Not Dead:

Lil Tay speaks out, telling TMZ that her Instagram was hacked: https://t.co/MT8C2luRmp pic.twitter.com/FW1gnN9R6P — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 10, 2023

