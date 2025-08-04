Tay Tian, famously known as Lil Tay, ‘the youngest flexer of the century’ first achieved fame in 2017 at the age of 11. The social media sensation recently celebrated her 18th birthday on July 29 and her claim to join the OnlyFans platform has broken the internet. In an Instagram post, she claimed that her new OnlyFans account was created on the midnight of her birthday and has already amassed over a million dollars. The screenshot shows the earnings of USD 1 million. Tay announced the launch to her 5.7 million followers (and counting), stating that the content had been created shortly after she turned 18. Lil Tay’s OnlyFans earnings soon went viral on social media, and her claim to make a significant amount on the adult content creation platform has raised eyebrows online. Lil Tay Reveals Being Diagnosed With Life-Threating Heart Tumour, Raises Concern Among Fans With Echocardiogram, a Year After Death Hoax.

Lil Tay’s OnlyFans Earning Goes Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIL TAY (@liltay)

Here's How the Internet Reacted!

Screenshot of Instagram Comments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

