The classic animated film Lilo & Stitch is being remade for Disney+, and it looks like the film might have just found its Nani. Sydney Agudong has reportedly been cast in the role, and will portraying Lilo's older sister in the film. She will also be joined by newcomer Maiah Kealoha, who will be portraying Lilo in the remake, and Zach Galifianakis as well who plays Pleakley. Peter Pan & Wendy Trailer 2: Alexander Molony, Ever Gabo Anderson Face Lurking Dangers on Their Adventure of a Lifetime That Will Excite You to the Core (Watch Video).

Check Out the Reports:

