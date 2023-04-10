To grow up or not to grow up? That is the biggest question Peter Pan and Wendy face as they take you on an adventure of a lifetime in this modern retelling of the classic tale by JM Barrie. As they face dangers because of an old grudge of Captain Hook, this film will lure you completely into its fantasy world and make you question what you thought you knew. Jude Law Discusses the Star Wars Series ‘Skeleton Crew’ and His Character Captain Hook.

Watch Peter Pan & Wendy Trailer 2:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)