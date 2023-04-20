The casting of the live-action Lilo & Stitch has been a bit controversial to say the least, however, fans were majorly disappointed when they realised that the fan-favourite character Bubbles won't be part of the upcoming film. Well, it looks like those fans can calm down now as Courtney B Vance is set to star as the character in the film, who was originally voiced by Ving Rhames in the animated film. Lilo & Stitch: Sydney Agudong Cast as Nani in Disney+'s Remake of the Classic Animated Film - Reports.

Check Out the Casting News:

Courtney B. Vance has been cast as Cobra Bubbles in Disney’s live-action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ movie, DEADLINE reports. pic.twitter.com/Imw7An5mVA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 19, 2023

