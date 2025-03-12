The first trailer for the live-action version of Lilo & Stitch dropped on 12 March 2025, and it promises a funny and exciting film. The story centres on the friendship between Lilo, a six-year-old Hawaiian girl played by Maia Kealoha, and Stitch, a mischievous alien who can pass as a bitey dog. The film follows the misadventures that unfold as Lilo tries to keep Stitch as a pet. A remake of the beloved 2002 animated film of the same name, the live-action adaptation is set to hit theatres on May 23, 2025. Lilo & Stitch: Courtney B Vance Cast as Fan-Favourite Character Bubbles in the Upcoming Live-Action Disney Remake.

Watch the Trailer of 'Lilo & Stitch':

