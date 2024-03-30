American rapper and singer Lizzo shocked the music world by posting an 'I Quit' letter on Instagram after performing at Biden's fundraiser. The 35-year-old cited bullying and lies as reasons for her decision. It's unclear if she's quitting music or social media. Lizzo wrote, "I'm tired of being dragged online and in life." Amid her sexual harassment lawsuit, she faced criticism for her Biden event performance. She added, "I just want to make music, spread joy, and better the world. But it seems the world doesn't want me." Lizzo Sued by Former Tour Dancers in Weight-Shaming and Sexual Harassment Case.

Lizzo To Quit Music Industry? Read Her Statement Below!

Lizzo's Instagram Story

