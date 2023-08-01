Singer Lizzo ( real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson) is in legal trouble. Three of Lizzo’s former tour dancers have accused the singer of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment during the dance practice session. As per reports, one of the dancers said that the singer made her touch a nude performer against her will at an Amsterdam strip club. They have filed a lawsuit against her and mentioned that Lizzo fired a dancer for gaining weight. Lizzo Responds to Fatphobic Comments About Her Weight on Twitter: 'Y’all Speak on Shit Y’all Know NOTHING ABOUT'.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

