Lizzo has responded to the comments fat shaming her on Twitter. As the singer has always leaned towards body positivity and tries to spread kindness on her social media, she was not having any of it. In her tweet she said "I'm not trying to BE fat. I'm not trying to BE smaller. I'm literally just trying to live and be healthy. This is what my body looks like even when I'm eating super clean and working out! Y’all speak on shit y'all know NOTHING ABOUT." Lizzo Shares New Photo with the Mona Lisa.

View Lizzo's Tweets Here:

“I'm not trying to BE fat. I'm not trying to BE smaller. I'm literally just trying to live and be healthy. This is what my body looks like even when I'm eating super clean and working out! Y’all speak on shit y'all know NOTHING ABOUT.” - Lizzo pic.twitter.com/CkEdjfL300 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 31, 2023

