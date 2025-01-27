American rapper and singer Lizzo constantly makes headlines for her songs, beauty, and impeccable fashion. In her latest post, she celebrates a major milestone in her weight loss journey. The singer took to social media to share an inspiring update with her fans. In a post captioned, ‘I did it,’ she reveals that she has successfully reached her weight loss goal, a number she hasn’t seen since 2014. In the pictures, Lizzo inspires in chic pink workout wear. She also adds a motivational quote and reminds everyone that they can do anything they put their mind to. Lizzo ends her post with the message, ‘time for new goals.’ View Lizzo’s post below. Lizzo Declares ‘I Quit’ as She Is Tired of Bullying and Trolls Amid Her Sexual Harassment Case, Rapper Says ‘I Feel Like World Doesn’t Want Me’.

Lizzo Shares Weight Loss Update

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

