Friends star Matthew Perry has taken a u-turn after making a controversial comment about fellow actor Keanu Reeves. As now in a statement to People, Perry has said, "I'm actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead." Matthew Perry Reveals Bitter Feelings Towards Keanu Reeves, Says Why Did 'Heath Ledger Die' While Reeves 'Still Walks Among Us?'

Check It Out:

Matthew Perry walks back on his comments where he wished Keanu Reeves was dead "I'm actually a big fan of Keanu" 🤡 (via @people) pic.twitter.com/WFSnK5ms30 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) October 27, 2022

