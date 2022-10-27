In a shockingly odd move, Matthew Perry has taken shots at Keanu Reeves. In a new interview, Perry questioned why original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger died, while Keanu Reeves still walks among us. This particular excerpt was revealed in his new memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing where the actor talks about his reaction to the death of his friends Chris Farley and River Phoenix. Matthew Perry Speaks About Near-death Experience in New Memoir.

Check Out the Tweet:

Matthew Perry fires shots at Keanu Reeves "Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?" pic.twitter.com/e4fHCGnnb5 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) October 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)