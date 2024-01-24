Netflix has just dropped the first tantalizing trailer for Tyler Perry's upcoming film, Mea Culpa. Directed and written by Perry himself, the film stars Kelly Rowland as a brilliant defense attorney tasked with representing Trevante Rhodes' character, accused of a heinous crime. As the legal drama unfolds, the plot thickens with an unexpected twist—Rowland and Rhodes' characters find themselves entangled in a passionate romance. Mea Culpa promises to be a steamy and suspenseful ride, as the duo navigates the complexities of love amidst a backdrop of escalating case revelations. Brace yourselves for this intense rollercoaster, set to premiere on Netflix come February 23. Avatar - The Last Airbender Trailer: Gordon Cormier's Aang and His Team Prepare to Battle Fire Nation in Netflix's Highly Anticipated Live-Action Series (Watch Video).

Watch Mea Culpa Trailer:

