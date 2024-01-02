Actress Michelle Yeoh, 61, star of A Haunting in Venice, announced the arrival of her newborn with a heart-melting post on Instagram today (Jan 2). Sharing a precious image of her cradling her baby's tiny leg, Yeoh wrote, "Can't tell you how happy I am for this very very special bundle of joy." This joyous news is sure to delight Yeoh's fans and colleagues worldwide. Congratulations to Yeoh and her husband, Jean Todt, 77, on their growing family! Michelle Yeoh Marries Long Term Fiancé Jean Todt in Geneva, Switzerland (View Pics).

Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt Are Parents:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Yeoh 楊紫瓊 (@michelleyeoh_official)

