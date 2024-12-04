Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Emily Blunt, and Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh are among the big names set to take part in the upcoming Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) 2024. These stars will feature in the "In Conversation With" sessions at the festival’s fourth edition in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The festival, which kicks off this Thursday, will run from December 5 to 14. The programme invites special guests all over the world to share their experiences, passions, and stories with fans, and movie lovers at the event. Red Sea Film Festival 2024: Aamir Khan, Emily Blunt and Mona Zaki To Be Honoured at Opening Night.

