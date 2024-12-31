Universal’s Wicked has officially become the highest-grossing stage musical adaptation in box office history, surpassing the success of Meryl Streep’s Mamma Mia!, which earned USD 611 million globally. After just six weeks, Wicked has grossed an impressive USD 634 million worldwide, with USD 424 million coming from domestic earnings in the US. Starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, the film has also dethroned Grease as the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation at the domestic box office. This remarkable achievement solidifies Wicked as a major cultural and commercial phenomenon. ‘Wicked’ Movie Review: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande Make a Fun Combo in This Flashy but Tiresome Prequel (LatestLY Exclusive).

'Wicked' Is Winner at the Box Office

Watch 'Wicked' Trailer:

