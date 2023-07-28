Oscar-winning actress, Michelle Yeoh, 60, and her long-time beau, ex-Ferrari CEO Jean Todt, 77, married in an intimate ceremony in Geneva, years after the groom first proposed. They met each other in Shanghai back in 2004. Recently, the couple posted few wedding pictures and an invitation card detailing the event on social media. Congratulations to the couple. HCA Film Awards 2023 Winners: Everything Everywhere All at Once Wins Six Trophies, SS Rajamouli’s RRR Bags Four; Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh Score Best Actor Awards – See Full List.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

The #wedding of #Oscar Best Actress #MichelleYeoh and #French Businessman Jean Todt was held in #Geneva on Friday. They met each other in #Shanghai in 2004. The romantic ceremony took place 6992 days after J.T proposed to the #Malaysian actress. pic.twitter.com/Me12fgN97e — Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) July 28, 2023

