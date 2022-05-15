It is reportedly rumoured that the Bong Joon-Ho directed film Mickey7 is scheduled to begin filming this August. The film is going to star Robert Pattinson and will be based on the book of the same name by Edward Ashton. Mickey7 is a sci-fi thriller that will see an expendable employee being sent to conquer the ice-world Niflheim. Robert Pattinson Birthday Special: From the Batmobile Chase to Escaping the GCPD, 5 of the Actor’s Best Moments as Batman.

