A new trailer for Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho's upcoming movie, Mickey 17, was dropped on Wednesday (January 22). The sci-fi, written and directed by the South Korean filmmaker, stars Robert Pattinson in the lead roles. The trailer showed the story of Mickey Barbes (Pattinson), an 'expendable' who is repeatedly sent on missions to colonize an ice planet. In the trailer, we saw that each time Mickey died during his mission, the organization simply cloned a new version of him. The trailer hinted at a fun blend of sci-fi thrills and comedy. The movie also stars Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, and Steven Yeun in key roles. Mickey 17 will be released in theaters on March 7, 2025. ‘Mickey 17’: Bong Joon Ho’s Highly Anticipated Sci-Fi Film to Premiere at Berlin Film Festival 2025.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Mickey 17’:

