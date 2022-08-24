Earlier this week Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams tied the knot and got married in a grand way. With photos of the wedding now coming out, we got to see that the cast of Modern Family reunited for this grand occasion. With Ariel Winter, Sofia Vergara and more in attendance, the wedding surely looked like quite the reunion. Jesse Tyler Ferguson also officiated the wedding of the couple in quite the wholesome way. Modern Family Actress Sarah Hyland Ties the Knot with Wells Adams (View Pic).

Check Out the Photos:

'Modern Family' cast members reunited for Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ wedding. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GfDzUJWFCo — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 23, 2022

Check Out Jesse Tyler Ferguson Officiating the Wedding:

New photos of Jesse Tyler Ferguson officiating Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ wedding. pic.twitter.com/iK3ZQdYmK5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 23, 2022

