At the SAG 2024 Awards, the cast of Modern Family came together to present the Ensemble in a Comedy Series award, which was won by The Bear. Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Ed O’Neill, Sofía Vergara, Eric Stonestreet, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson graced the stage, discussing their post-series endeavours. Alongside Modern Family, beloved reunions from shows like Breaking Bad and The Devil Wears Prada left fans nostalgic and emotional. SAG Awards 2024: Robert Downey Jr Applauds Wife Susan for Graciously Navigating Life Married to an Actor (Watch Video). Modern Family Cast Reunion At SAG Awards 2024: THE MODERN FAMILY ADULT CAST REUNITED AT THE SAG AWARDS!!! OH MY GOD!!! pic.twitter.com/tdlaj8AATq — ella dunphy ⸆⸉ (@popcoxology) February 25, 2024

