Nightmare Alley is the story of Stan Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) who is an ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people. He crosses paths with Dr Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett), a psychiatrist, who just might be even more dangerous than he is. How does Cooper navigate this whole situation is what makes this film worth waiting for. The film will be arriving in theatres on December 17.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

