Robert Eggers' highly acclaimed horror film Nosferatu - a remake of the 1922 silent classic - is set to release in India, but not without controversy. Certification details from the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) have been leaked online, revealing edits made to the movie. In addition to the standard anti-smoking and anti-liquor disclaimers, several other modifications have been imposed. Despite receiving an "A" (Adults Only) rating, scenes featuring frontal nudity, particularly during a sex scene, have been blurred. ‘Nosferatu’: Nicholas Hoult Shares His ‘Real Fear’ Moment While Filming Chilling Wolf Chase.

'Nosferatu' CBFC Certification

Nosferatu CBFC Certification (Photo Credits: CBFC)

Cuts Recommended for 'Nosferatu'

Cuts Recommended for Nosferatu (Photo Credits: Aroon Deep/Blusky)

'Sex and Nudity' Section of 'Nosferatu' in IMDB

'Sex and Nudity' Section of Nosferatu in IMDB (Photo Credits: IMDb)

Watch the Trailer of 'Nosferatu':

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)