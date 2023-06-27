Noah Cyrus is engaged! The 23-year-old singer took to her Instagram and shared series of photos featuring her and boyfriend Pinkus, revealing that they are officially engaged. "The greatest moment of my entire life was saying 'yes' to spending the rest of ours together," Noah's caption on Insta reads. In one of the pics shared online, the singer could also be seen flaunting her diamond rock. Miley Cyrus’s New Song ‘Flowers’ Convinces Fans That Ex Liam Hemsworth Had Secret Fling with Co-star.

Noah Cyrus Gets Engaged to Pinkus:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noah Cyrus (@noahcyrus)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)