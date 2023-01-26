Musician Noah Cyrus flaunted many stylish looks at Paris Fashion Week. However, it was her #FreeTheNipple inspired gown in black that grabbed many eyeballs. For starters, Cyrus' Stéphane Rolland's couture saw her looking ultra glam flashing her nipples. Her outfit had large chain detail around the breast. Bold and sexy. Have a look. Free The Nipple: Facebook and Instagram Likely To Lift Strict Rules That Banned Photos of Bare Breasts; View Tweet.

Noah Cyrus' Bold Fashion:

Noah Cyrus covers her breasts with couture chain at Paris Fashion Week https://t.co/DBKvWIjDHe pic.twitter.com/OC7hZW1dQw — Page Six (@PageSix) January 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)