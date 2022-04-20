The Northman director Robert Eggers has come out and suggested that the Nosferatu remake might not be his next project. The film might have been put on hold again as Harry Styles had to drop out from the movie recently. Anya Taylor-Joy though still is attached to star in it. Whatever it may be, Eggers' next, The Northman releases in theatres on April 22, 2022. The Northman Movie Review: Alexander Skarsgård – Robert Eggers’ Viking Film Receives Positive Response From Critics.

Check Out The Source Below:

Robert Eggers has suggested that his 'NOSFERATU' remake might not be his next project anymore. (Source: @WTFpod) pic.twitter.com/5demazJbVy — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)