The Northman, helmed by Robert Eggers, is a Viking revenge thriller starring Alexander Skarsgård as Amleth, a Viking warrior prince. The film also features Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Ethan Hawke and Bjork. The movie has been hailed as epic by critics. Take a look at some of the reviews below. The Northman Review: Early Reactions Call Alexander Skarsgard's Viking Film Brutal and Epic!

The Guardian – Eggers has always had an astute eye for that strange crossover between this world and the next, mixing earthy tactility with otherworldly dreams in impressively matter-of-fact fashion.

EXPRESS – Eggers pares the story down to its bare bones, recklessly ditching the embellishments that made the play so compelling. Here, there's no feigned madness, just a long, beautifully shot but dramatically inert revenge flick that perks up during the occasional weird bit.

Independent – Throughout his film, Eggers maintains a commitment to authenticity over populist perception. The director never shrugs off the vicious misogyny of the period, either, carving out a special place for the women of his film and the deep, feminine nature of Viking sorcery.

NME – And yet for all the weirdness, Eggers’ gruesome ode to Hamlet packs its biggest punch during the fight scenes. You’ll wince into your popcorn when Amleth slices a henchman’s nose off, baring the raw bones beneath.

GamesRadar – Skarsgård delivers what might be the performance of his career so far; in beast mode in every sense, his commanding, animalistic presence and unwavering commitment to vengeance drive the story forward.

