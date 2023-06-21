As all eyes are on Olivia Rodrigo’s new single “Vampire”, the singer has teased fans with her upcoming song’s snippet and lyrics. The tunes of “Vampire” has already left her fans intrigued and one just can’t wait for the full song to be dropped online. The lyrics of the song shared reads ‘How do you lie?’. The same wordings repeated thrice appears to be handwritten on a blank page and while sharing it she captioned the Insta post with a Vampire emoji. Also, the snippet of her song is going viral across social media platforms. Olivia Rodrigo Flaunts Red Lips in Latest Mirror Selfie After Announcing Her New Song ‘Vampire’ (View Pic).

“Vampire” Song Snippet

Olivia Rodrigo shares snippet of her upcoming new single, “Vampire”. pic.twitter.com/bPxc95t5dA — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) June 21, 2023

The Lyrics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo)

