The nominations for Oscars 2023 are finally out. With 2022 being an amazing year for films, we are going to see the best be recognised in cinema on this one glorious night. With the nominees featuring some of the best movies of 2022, it surely is going to be a tough time selecting a winner in these categories. Here are all the nominations for the 2023 Oscars.
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
The nominations for Actress in a Supporting Role go to... #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/woIyaGXaEg
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
Best Costume Design
These Costume Design nominees are the perfect fit. #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/GcUiSjlGGF
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
Best Sound
Quiet on the set! The nominees for Sound are... #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/DsafLVTZOj
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
Best Original Score
Congrats to this year’s Original Score nominees… #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/KJ7ChATL4T
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
Best Adapted Screenplay
From page to screen... these are the nominees for Adapted Screenplay. #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/bdbfl8mp1e
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
Best Original Screenplay
Word is out - these are the nominees for Original Screenplay. #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/YhBrjgsN42
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
Best Live-Action Short Film
Short on time, big on talent, here are this year's nominees for Live Action Short Film. #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/XJkjcSmcbu
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
Best Animated Short Film
Short but sweet, these are your nominees for Animated Short Film. #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/9jf89RPT3Z
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
The nominations for Actor in a Supporting Role go to... #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/DdhdPdSpEF
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
Best Original Song
This year's Original Song nominees are music to our ears. #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/peKQmFD9Uh
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
Best Documentary Feature Film
True story - your Documentary Feature nominees are... #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/NHf86Hskqw
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
Best Documentary Short Film
Truth-seeking on a shorter timeline. Presenting the nominees for Documentary Short Subject… #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/kM3sDkoC5R
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
Best International Feature Film
Going global with this year’s nominees for International Feature Film. #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/naCBKbjol6
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
Best Animated Feature Film
These nominees are an animated bunch. Presenting the Animated Feature film nominees… #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/KnxbRycAXC
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Last looks are done. Here are the nominees for Makeup & Hairstyling… #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/NMKAV5b4sF
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
Best Production Design
This year's nominees for Production Design perfectly set the scene. #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/HqKdHnrRkf
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
Best Film Editing
Smash cut to these nominees for Film Editing… #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/I1kWZlmA54
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
Best Cinematography
Here's a close-up of this year's Cinematography nominees. #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/7n8HK51gXn
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
Best Visual Effects
Congratulations to these nominees for Visual Effects! #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/0LO7icitAX
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
Best Actor in a Leading Role
The nominations for Actor in a Leading Role go to... #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/BVcCq7u4Ut
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
Best Actress in a Leading Role
The nominations for Actress in a Leading Role go to... #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/W8wKkY7EFQ
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
Best Director
Lights, camera, action! Here are your nominees for Directing. #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/pwMEtvTygX
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
Best Picture
And the nominees for Best Picture are... #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/0aNqCj0Tl2
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
