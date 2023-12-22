The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled the list of shortlists in various categories, including the films in the Best International Feature category. The Malayalam film 2018, starring Tovino Thomas in the leading role, was selected as India’s official entry for the 96th Oscars. However, as per the shortlists, the film is now out of race. The selected ones include Finland’s Fallen Leaves, UK’s The Zone of Interest, Japan’s Perfect Days, Denmark’s The Promised Land and more. 2018 - Everyone Is a Hero: Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali’s Malayalam Film Selected As India’s 2024 Oscar Entry.

Shortlisted Films In The Best International Feature Category

The following films have landed on the Oscars shortlist in the International Feature category: Armenia, “Amerikatsi” Bhutan, “The Monk and the Gun” Denmark, “The Promised Land” Finland, “Fallen Leaves” France, “The Taste of Things” Germany, “The Teachers’ Lounge” Iceland,… pic.twitter.com/2ALmmhZX4d — Variety (@Variety) December 21, 2023

