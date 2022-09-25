Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared a cute moment onstage at the Global Citizen Festival. The power couple shared a sweet kiss after the latter introduced his wife on stage who was the host of the event held at Central Park in New York. As Joe Jonas introduced Priyanka, the ambassador of Global Citizen Festival, Nick added saying, “And I have the honour of calling her my wife. So please welcome Priyanka Chopra Jonas.” Nick Jonas Posts Mushy Picture With His ‘Lady in Red’ Priyanka Chopra and It Is Too Hot To Handle!

Priyanka Chopra–Nick Jonas

Thank you @GlblCtzn for having us perform today. Proud of you @priyankachopra. pic.twitter.com/WZAuV1i8J2 — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) September 25, 2022

Global Citizen Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

Introducing Priyanka Chopra Jonas

