In a heartwarming incident in the US, a New York Police Department (NYPD) detective saved the life of a choking baby while on his way to work in rush hour traffic. It is reported that Detective First Grade Michael Greaney was in traffic when he saw a black SUV speeding in the emergency shoulder lane in New York. The NYPD detective quickly turned on the lights of his unmarked car and pulled over the speeding BMW to understand what was happening. The driver turned out to be a father who told Greaney that his baby was choking. Soon after hearing the man, the NYPD detective jumped into action and pulled the child out of the car. A video going viral on social media shows Greaney hitting the baby girl on the back and clearing her throat, thereby allowing her to breathe again. The father later told cops that his daughter was doing well. It is learnt that Greaney has worked for the NYPD for 17 years and joined the force in July 2008. NYPD Detective Melissa Mercado Twerks, Pole Dances in Music Video, Stirs Controversy.

NYPD Cop Saves Choking Baby During Rush-Hour Traffic in New York

NEW: NYPD detective saves the life of a choking baby on his way to work in rush hour traffic. Detective First Grade Michael Greaney was in traffic when he saw a black SUV speeding in the emergency shoulder lane. Greaney turned on the lights of his unmarked car and… pic.twitter.com/A3nDAG1ToB — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 11, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Collin Rugg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

