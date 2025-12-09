A major fire broke out at an apartment building on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in New York City (NYC) on Tuesday, December 09, the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) said. The FDNY said the firefighters are at the spot and working to douse the fire. The fire started around 8:20 am on the top floor of a six-story building on West 107th Street near Amsterdam Avenue. At least one injury has been reported. More details are awaited. New York Fire: 5-Alarm Blaze Engulfs Bronx Building, 7 Injured Including 5 Firefighters (Watch Video).

Fire Erupts at Apartment Building on Upper West Side of Manhattan

The fire at 201 West 107th Street has escalated to a 4th alarm. — FDNY (@FDNY) December 9, 2025

