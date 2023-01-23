The nominees for the 2023 Razzie Awards have been announced. The list of nominees have been zeroed down by Golden Raspberry Foundation, reports World of Reel. From Worst Picture, Worst Director, Worst Actor and many other nominees have been revealed. Blonde has been nominated in the Worst Picture category, whereas Jared Leto has been nominated in the Worst Actor category. Let’s take a look at the complete list of nominees here. Oscars 2023: Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams to Announce 95th Academy Awards Nominations on January 24.

Razzie Awards 2023 Nominations

Tom Hanks, worst actor? See which Hollywood A-listers received Razzie Awards nominations. https://t.co/QCQQcOVU69 — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) January 23, 2023

Worst Picture

Blonde

Disney’s Pinocchio

Good Mourning

The King’s Daughter

Morbius

Worst Director

Judd Apatow – The Bubble

Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun – Good Mourning

Andrew Dominik – Blonde

Daniel Espinosa – Morbius

Robert Zemeckis – Disney’s Pinocchio

Worst Actor

Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly) – Good Mourning

Pete Davidson – Marmaduk

Tom Hanks – Disney’s Pinocchio

Jared Leto – Morbius

Sylvester Stallone – Samaritan

Worst Actress

Ryan Kiera Armstrong – Firestarter

Bryce Dallas Howard – Jurassic Park: Dominion

Diane Keaton – Mack & Rita

Kaya Scodelario – The King’s Daughter

Alicia Silverstone – The Requin

Worst Screenplay

Blonde

Disney’s Pinocchio

Good Mourning

Jurassic World: Dominion

Morbius

Worst Remake, Rip-Off Or Sequel

Blonde

365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days

Disney’s Pinocchio

Firestarter

Jurassic World: Dominion

Worst Supporting Actor

Pete Davidson – Good Mourning

Tom Hanks – Elvis

Xavier Samuel – Blonde

Mod Sun – Good Mourning

Evan Williams – Blonde

Worst Supporting Actress

Adria Arjona – Morbius

Lorraine Bracco – Disney’s Pinocchio

Penelope Cruz – The 355

Bingbing Fan – The 355 and The King’s Daughter

Mira Sorvino – Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

