The nominees for the 2023 Razzie Awards have been announced. The list of nominees have been zeroed down by Golden Raspberry Foundation, reports World of Reel. From Worst Picture, Worst Director, Worst Actor and many other nominees have been revealed. Blonde has been nominated in the Worst Picture category, whereas Jared Leto has been nominated in the Worst Actor category. Let’s take a look at the complete list of nominees here. Oscars 2023: Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams to Announce 95th Academy Awards Nominations on January 24.
Razzie Awards 2023 Nominations
Tom Hanks, worst actor? See which Hollywood A-listers received Razzie Awards nominations. https://t.co/QCQQcOVU69
— USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) January 23, 2023
Worst Picture
Blonde
Disney’s Pinocchio
Good Mourning
The King’s Daughter
Morbius
Worst Director
Judd Apatow – The Bubble
Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun – Good Mourning
Andrew Dominik – Blonde
Daniel Espinosa – Morbius
Robert Zemeckis – Disney’s Pinocchio
Worst Actor
Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly) – Good Mourning
Pete Davidson – Marmaduk
Tom Hanks – Disney’s Pinocchio
Jared Leto – Morbius
Sylvester Stallone – Samaritan
Worst Actress
Ryan Kiera Armstrong – Firestarter
Bryce Dallas Howard – Jurassic Park: Dominion
Diane Keaton – Mack & Rita
Kaya Scodelario – The King’s Daughter
Alicia Silverstone – The Requin
Worst Screenplay
Blonde
Disney’s Pinocchio
Good Mourning
Jurassic World: Dominion
Morbius
Worst Remake, Rip-Off Or Sequel
Blonde
365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days
Disney’s Pinocchio
Firestarter
Jurassic World: Dominion
Worst Supporting Actor
Pete Davidson – Good Mourning
Tom Hanks – Elvis
Xavier Samuel – Blonde
Mod Sun – Good Mourning
Evan Williams – Blonde
Worst Supporting Actress
Adria Arjona – Morbius
Lorraine Bracco – Disney’s Pinocchio
Penelope Cruz – The 355
Bingbing Fan – The 355 and The King’s Daughter
Mira Sorvino – Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend
