Tesla Optimus was present at the Tron: Ares premiere, showing off its skills. The humanoid robot demonstrated its fighting and kung fu moves to Hollywood actor Jared Leto, who responded by showcasing the disc weapon from the movie. The Tesla Optimus humanoid robot surprised everyone, including Leto. Tron: Ares is set to release globally on October 10, 2025, and will offer viewers a sci-fi action adventure. Elon Musk reacted to Walt Disney's post of Tesla's robot and said, "Optimus at the Tron Premiere!" Tesla Optimus Learning Kung Fu: Elon Musk Shares Video of Humanoid Robot Learning Chinese Martial Arts, Showing Off Its Skills of Self-Defense.

Elon Musk Reacts to Walt Disney's Post About Tesla Optimus at Tron Ares Premiere

Optimus at the Tron Premiere! https://t.co/EdFvu0C9SJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 7, 2025

Optimus Robot Tried to Start Fight at Tron Ares Premiere, Says Tesla (Watch Video)

Tried to start111 a fight at the Tron: Ares premiere pic.twitter.com/TvWCOaXIlN — Tesla Optimus (@Tesla_Optimus) October 7, 2025

