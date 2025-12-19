Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt have stepped into a new chapter of their lives as parents. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on December 12, 2025. Sharing the joyful news on Instagram, Elsie posted sweet photos with Pete and their newborn, calling her their “perfect angel.” They revealed her name as Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson, a heartfelt tribute to Pete’s late father, Scott Davidson, who died during the 9/11 attacks. Elsie described motherhood as her “best work yet” and said she is overwhelmed with love and gratitude. Pete, known for his humour, reacted with a playful caption. The couple had announced the pregnancy earlier this year in July. Pete Davidson and Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt Expecting First Child Together, Couple Shares Happy News on Instagram.

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